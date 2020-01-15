Gene Source Code Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $21,698.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

