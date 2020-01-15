General Attention Currency (XAC) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One General Attention Currency token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00024537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Livecoin, STEX and Crex24. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $21.16 million and $1,288.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, General Attention Currency has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

General Attention Currency Token Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark.

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Fatbtc, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

