General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,649 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $41,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

GIS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 3,213,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

