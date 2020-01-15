General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

GIS stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.