General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in General Motors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,597,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 456,795 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in General Motors by 25.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

