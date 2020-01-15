General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 63,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 113,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 3,186,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.