Genesco’s (GCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

