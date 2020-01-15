Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $721,337.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $721,337.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00011361 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Ovis, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

