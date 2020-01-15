GenesisX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $471.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $53,974.00 and $471.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

