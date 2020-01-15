Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

G opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Genpact by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 864,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 174,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,391,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 83,825 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

