Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gentex by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 853,372 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,493,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,231,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. 89,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

