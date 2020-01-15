Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,982. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Gentherm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Gentherm by 6.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

