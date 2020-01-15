GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $657,361.00 and $1,444.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000987 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008810 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

