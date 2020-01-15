George W. Lemaitre Sells 1,939 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $751.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

