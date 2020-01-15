Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $87,480.00. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 47.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 905,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

