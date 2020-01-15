GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $0.37

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $33,112.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

