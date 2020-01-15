Gexan (GEX) Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 206.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $86,932.00 and approximately $5,713.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.01380095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052638 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00206214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00076160 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001913 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,780,521 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,728 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

