Giant (GIC) One Day Volume Tops $2,734.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Giant has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $74,787.00 and $2,734.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including $50.68, $70.83, $31.10 and $7.59.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00152895 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002889 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,802,016 coins and its circulating supply is 6,802,012 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $20.33, $13.92, $18.98, $11.91, $7.59, $70.83, $31.10, $24.71, $10.42, $5.63 and $33.89. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

