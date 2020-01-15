Gifto Market Capitalization Reaches $5.77 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $1.91 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Cobinhood, Binance and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Allbit, Bancor Network, Kryptono, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Coinnest, BiteBTC, CPDAX, OKEx, Bithumb and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

