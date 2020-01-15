Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $149.80. 753,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

