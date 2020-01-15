Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.2% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

ECL stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 456,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,670. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

