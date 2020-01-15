Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $189,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN stock remained flat at $$30.77 during trading on Wednesday. 4,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $30.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.