Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

LMT traded up $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.07. 604,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,500. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $270.63 and a twelve month high of $420.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

