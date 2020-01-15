Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 69,461 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,461 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 2.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. 4,760,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.