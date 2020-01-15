Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,439.20. 969,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,441.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,353.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

