Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.59. 120,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.