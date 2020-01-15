Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.