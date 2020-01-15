Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $19.04 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $87.25. 308,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

