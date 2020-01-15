Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $30.43 Million Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Dunkin Brands Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.49% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $30,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNKN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.61.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.