Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.97. 81,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,944. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $135.18 and a 12 month high of $182.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

