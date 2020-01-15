Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.14. 3,946,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,010. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

