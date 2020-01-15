Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Invests $26.86 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,856,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,686,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

