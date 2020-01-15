Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,832 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after buying an additional 785,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,380,000 after buying an additional 246,709 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 7,161,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

