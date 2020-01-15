Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. 70,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,492. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.88 and a 52-week high of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

