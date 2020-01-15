Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,835,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,561,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,300,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $257.81 and a 52-week high of $328.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

