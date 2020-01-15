Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 18,670 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 4.2% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,476,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,837,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

