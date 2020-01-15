GINcoin (GIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,505.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. GINcoin has a market cap of $65,550.00 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.01872634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.66 or 0.03782995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00654828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00753009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00085748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00599836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,023,948 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,938 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

