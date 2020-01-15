GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 16,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

