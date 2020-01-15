GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,034,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 1,220,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,231. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

