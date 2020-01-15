Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,019.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $22,019.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005645 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,845,181 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

"Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty "

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

