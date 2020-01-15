Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 9,979 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,420. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

