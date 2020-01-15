Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after buying an additional 1,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after acquiring an additional 150,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.38. 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $195.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

