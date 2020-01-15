Global Social Chain (GSC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,778.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $37,778.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

