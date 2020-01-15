Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $23,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

PFFD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 213,025 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

