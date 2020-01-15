GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $169,787.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,806,028 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

