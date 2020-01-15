Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLOB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Globant has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,779,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Globant by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 87.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 123,679 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $852,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 66.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

