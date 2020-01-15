Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Globe Life worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $11,067,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

