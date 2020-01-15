GMB (GMB) Hits One Day Volume of $12,253.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. GMB has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $12,253.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMB has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GMB token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.29 or 0.05988333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About GMB

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.