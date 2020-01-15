GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. GMS reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of GMS opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. GMS has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 26.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 419.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.