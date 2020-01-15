GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.0735 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, GNY has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $17,515.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

